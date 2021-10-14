Fall Winter 2021 issue of Walton Living Magazine is out in print and online

The Fall Winter issue of Walton Living Magazine is out on the streets as well as available at this link online. You can pick up a print copy at the Walton County Chamber of Commerce, Monroe City Hall, Loganville City Hall, and many other businesses and libraries around the county that are currently getting copies for you to pick up.

In the meantime, you can click on the image below and get a sneak peak at this season’s issue.

This issue has a special section commemorating the City of Monroe’s Bicentennial Year. And as you can see from the cover, there is a feature on our wonderful Olympian who is such a great ambassador for Monroe and Walton County. If you are concerned about those delicious holiday treats damaging your attempts to stay trim and healthy this holiday season, there are some tips on how to avoid yet again having to begin the New Year taking on the battle of the bulge. There also is an in-depth look at Loganville High School’s Red Devils baseball program that has been turning out super stars for several years now. Our Holiday Gift Guide is an old standard that gives suggestions on gifts for family and friends as we again encourage you to please shop local whenever you can.

As always, we want to thank our wonderful writers, photographers, and designers for making a magazine of which we can be so proud. And most especially, we want to thank the businesses and other local advertisers who put their confidence in us and without whom this magazine would not be possible at all! Please take note of all they offer the community.