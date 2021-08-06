Family, friends and fans cheer for Team USA with hometown Olympian Javianne Oliver as the team takes Silver in the Tokyo Olympics

08/06/2021

Breakfast and a Watch Party was hosted for the family at Monroe City Hall

Family, friends and fans of Monroe, Ga. hometown Olympian Javianne Oliver gathered at Monroe City Hall Friday morning for breakfast and to cheer on Team USA in its medal quest in the Women’s 100m Relay at the Tokyo Olympics. Oliver took the first leg and the team brought home the Silver, just behind the Jamaican team.

Every time Team USA and Oliver appeared on the screen, a loud cheer was heard in the room. And when it was realized that USA had taken the silver, the room broke into chants of “USA, USA, USA.”

