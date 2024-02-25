Family of at-risk missing Monroe man is desperate to find him

A $1,000 reward is offered for information that leads to his whereabouts

Despite two days of organized search parties in the downtown Monroe area, a missing Monroe man has still not been located almost a week after he went missing from his care home in Monroe, Ga.

John Brock went missing from his Monroe personal care home sometime on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. He takes medication for epilepsy and will be in need of his medication.

Monroe Police Department put out a BOLO for Mr. Brock on Tuesday morning requesting the public’s assistance in locating him. According to MPD, he was last seen around 6 p.m. on Monday evening, Feb. 19, 2024. At that time he was wearing a two-toned blue jacket and gray pants.

His family members have organized two search parties, one Feb. 22 and again on Feb. 24, throughout the Monroe downtown area and have distributed flyers in all the businesses and restaurants in the area.

“He went missing from his care home at 713 East Spring Street Monroe – sometime between Monday night & Tuesday morning. He was not captured on footage leaving so we are not sure as to what time. The last people to report seeing him were those at the care home. We have had no confirmed sightings of him since he went missing (but someone did report they thought they saw him walking by the Monroe airport on Tuesday with another older man with dark brown hair, bald on top) this sighting was not confirmed though,” family member Presley Moore said in a Facebook post. “John is sweet, but he is epileptic and has disabilities due to medication and his epilepsy. He needs medication daily & has been without it since he went missing. I am not sure what state he would be in mentally at this point without his medication. I am praying he is found SOON & we appreciate your efforts to help.”

A Facebook page has been established for any information regarding Mr. Brock’s whereabouts and a $1,000 reward is offered for information that leads to his whereabouts.

If you have any information concerning Mr. Brock’s location you are asked to call 911 or contact Detective Josh Lewis at (770)266-5186.

