Fatalities on Georgia roads over the Memorial Day travel period surpass 2021 numbers

Update: By 6 p.m. on Memorial Day, 12 people had died on Georgia roads during the Memorial Day Travel period. With six hours still to go before the end of the travel period, the number of fatalities had already surpassed by one those recorded over the same travel period last year.

Memorial Day Holiday Traffic Count is 12 as of 6pm. Worked by Post 7-Toccoa(1), Post 16-Helena(1) & Bibb Co SO (1). Buckle Up & Slow Down. #ArriveAliveGA #gsp #gamccd — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) May 30, 2022

Update: By noon on Memorial Day, there had been nine fatalities on Georgia roads during the Memorial Day weekend travel – one worked by Gwinnett County Police Department and another worked by Georgia State Patrol Post 32 in Athens. The Memorial Day travel period ends at midnight tonight, May 30, 2022. During the full 78-hour Memorial Day travel period last year, there were 11 road deaths in Georgia.

Memorial Day Holiday Traffic Count is 9 as of noon. Worked by Post 16-Helena(1). For traffic and road conditions contact *511.#gsp #gamccd @511Georgia — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) May 30, 2022

(ATLANTA) – The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging motorists traveling the roadways throughout the state or visiting Georgia’s beaches to practice safe driving habits this weekend. This year’s Memorial Day holiday travel period will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and end Monday, May 30, at midnight. The travel period is 78 hours long. Last year, Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 17 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 20 deaths across Georgia during the holiday travel period.

“During this Memorial Day holiday period, state Troopers and Officers will be on high-visibility patrols keeping an eye out for impaired drivers and other traffic violations that could potentially cause a crash,” said Colonel Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “We want everyone to enjoy this time with family and friends, but please practice safe driving behavior to and from your destination,” Colonel Wright added.

During the 2021 Memorial Day holiday period, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 425 traffic crashes that resulted in 274 injuries and 11 traffic deaths. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, State Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers arrested more than 350 people for driving under the influence, while issuing over 11,850 citations, and over 11,480 warnings.

DPS wants everyone to utilize the following best practices for safe travel on the roadways:

Make sure every occupant in your vehicle is buckled and children under 8 years of age are properly restrained in the appropriate child safety seat.

years of age are properly restrained in the appropriate child safety seat. Remember, Georgia is a “hands-free” state. Put down your phones and pay attention to the road.

Obey the posted speed limit.

Avoid being an impaired driver by planning a designated driver or utilize a ride share or taxi during your weekend festivities.

During the Memorial Day travel period, the Georgia State Patrol will also be participating in the national mobilization of the ‘Click It, or Ticket’ program. State troopers will be working alongside sheriffs’ deputies and police officers to enforce Georgia’s seat belt laws and to educate the public on the importance of wearing seat belts while traveling in motor vehicles. This program is coordinated in Georgia by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The holiday traffic fatality count will be updated throughout the travel period on the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account: http://www.twitter.com/ga_dps.