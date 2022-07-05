Fatalities on Georgia roads total 20 this Fourth of July weekend travel period

GEORGIA (July 5, 2022) – The final count of fatalities recorded on Georgia roads during the 78-hour travel period this Fourth of July travel weekendwas 20, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. This was higher than the previous two years, but still not quite as high as the 26 deaths recorded on Georgia roads in 2019.

GEORGIA – (July 4, 2022) – Although it is 78 hours long as opposed to 54 hours in 2021, the fatalities over the July Fourth travel weekend in Georgia this year were almost double those of last year. Over the 54-hour period in 2021, 11 people died on Georgia roads. Forty-eight hours into the 78-hour July Fourth travel period this year, 17 people had died on Georgia Roads. The travel period this year ends at 11.50 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

GEORGIA – July 3, 2022 – The July Fourth weekend holiday travel this year is 78 hours long, beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 1 and ending at 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, Monday, July 4. Last year, the holiday travel period was only 54 hours long. So while technically the whole period will not be comparing apples to apples, this year the fatalities already outpaced the 2021 54-hour period just 36 hours in.

At 6 a.m. this morning, Georgia Department of Public Safety reported the July Fourth Holiday weekend travel fatalities currently stand at 11. The closest to the local area is one death reported overnight by Georgia State Patrol Post 32 in Athens.

(ATLANTA) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) encourage everyone to celebrate the Independence Day holiday responsibly. This year, the holiday travel period is 78 hours long, and begins Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m., and ends Monday, July 4, at 11:59 p.m.



Additionally, this year marks the fourth anniversary of the Georgia Hands-Free Law which became effective July 1, 2018. Since the law’s inception, troopers and officers have issued more than 84,000 Hands Free citations.



Last year’s holiday period was 54 hours long. Troopers and motor carrier officers issued 8,647 citations, 8,451 warnings, and made 321 DUI arrests. State troopers also investigated 295 traffic crashes resulting in 171 injuries, and nine fatalities.



“More motorists will travel the roadways to spend time with family and friends celebrating the Independence Day holiday this weekend. Celebrating holidays should be fun, as well as safe,” said Colonel Christopher C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “We urge all motorists to practice safe driving habits by following posted speed limits, using appropriate safety restraints, not driving impaired, paying attention to road conditions, and not using cellphones while driving will help you stay safe this weekend.”



This holiday period, State troopers and officers will be on high visibility patrols with a goal of keeping the number of traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities to a minimum. The Georgia State Patrol is participating in the Operation Zero Tolerance campaign, a nationwide mobilization against impaired driving, as well as the 100 Days of Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) campaign. Troopers will be working alongside sheriff’s deputies and police officers to apprehend impaired drivers and crack down on aggressive speeders and distracted drivers.



“Crashes caused by distracted and impaired drivers can be prevented. Motorists should pay close attention to road conditions and make smart choices when planning to celebrate holiday activities by designating a sober driver,” added Colonel Wright.



According to AAA, nearly 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day holiday weekend, an increase of 3.7% over 2021. Drivers should expect the longest travel delays during the afternoons of Thursday, June 30, and Friday, July 1. Drivers in major U.S. cities may experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip.

Georgia’s holiday traffic county will be updated throughout the holiday period on the Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account https://twitter.com/ga_dps, and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/gadepartmentofpublicsafety.