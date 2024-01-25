FBC Loganville celebrates 35 years of leadership by Pastor Ronnie Kendall

LOGANVILLE, GA: First Baptist Church of Loganville joyfully announces the

celebration of Pastor Ronnie Kendall’s remarkable 35-year dedication to FBC

Loganville. This significant milestone not only underscores Kendall’s unwavering

commitment, but also acknowledges the integral role he and his wife, Telesa, have

played in fostering the growth and spiritual development of the congregation and the

broader community.

Pastor Ronnie Kendall – First Baptist Church of Loganville. Contributed photo

Throughout the past three and a half decades, Kendall has steered FBC Loganville with

passion, vision, and a profound sense of purpose. His journey at FBC Loganville began

in January 1989 with a focus on youth ministry, and in the Fall of 1991, he ascended to

the role of Lead Pastor. Under Kendall’s leadership, FBC Loganville has experienced

remarkable growth, evolved into an international ministry hub, and initiated several

impactful local non-profits.

His commitment extends beyond the pulpit to his wife, Telesa, and their children, Kirby,

Cole, and Annalyn, evident in every aspect of his life. Telesa, standing alongside Pastor

Ronnie, has been an invaluable partner in ministry, offering steadfast support.

Kendall’s dynamic and inspiring sermons have resonated deeply with congregants,

guiding them on a spiritual journey brimming with faith, love, and compassion. His

approachable and transparent teaching style is consistently evident, creating a profound

connection with the community.

Join us in commemorating 35 years of inspiration, guidance, and unwavering faith as

we honor Kendall and his outstanding contributions to FBC Loganville and the broader

community.

