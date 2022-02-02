February event calendar for the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

SOUPer BOWL SATURDAY

February 12

We start serving at 11:30 – until we run out!

​Come early for the best selection of bowls!

Drop-in Workshops, too: pottery and beading



We’re bringing back our SOUPer 😎popular SOUPer Bowl 🥣 event!!

Just in time for the Super Bowl – you’ll have some great food and serving bowls!

Rebecca and her students and other potters here (Linda Russell and others) are making (and donating to MWCA!!) dozens of bowls for you to choose from – different styles and sizes and colors.



Each bowl will be $15 and includes a to-go container of chili or soup (made by volunteers) and maybe BBQ and/or mac & cheese! Desserts, too!



WOULD YOU LIKE TO HELP?

Please visit our SignUP Genius HERE and sign up to bring chili, soup or desserts. THANKS!!!



This is a fundraiser to support MWCA’s various programs. As a non-profit community arts center, we deeply appreciate how much you love our work and mission.



Watch our Facebook page for announcements for details about our pottery and beaded bracelet workshops. Saturday Soirees are our monthly creative parties! Join us for family fun!



​And don’t forget to browse the Gallery – Members’ Show – and the best gift shop around – unique and affordable items made for you by over 50 of our artists and makers! ​Original art, prints, cards, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass art, candles, soap and more! Visit the Gallery, too!



Our Saturday Soirees are sponsored by Animal Care Hospital at Bold Springs. Thank you Dr. Reese!Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937







ONCE-A-MONTH WORKSHOPS

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, Feb 18 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: Love, Gnome



ONCE-A-MONTH JOURNALING WORKSHOP with Ann Mann:

Saturday, February 19 from 10 – 11:30 — tips, tools and techniques to help you with your journaling practice. REGISTER HERE



Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



* * *

WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am



Beginner Pottery next six week course begins January 25 — SOLD OUT

Register by emailing Rebecca



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



TAI CHI with Tracey Temple:

Fridays from 10 – 11 am – indoor class held by special arrangement at The Bridge of Georgia here in Monroe. (BIG THANKS to Tami Burt and “The Bridge” for letting us use one of their classrooms!)

REGISTER HERE



* * *

FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS

Not Your Mama’s Book Club — February 22

Meets in our Book Nook the last Tuesday of each month from 7 – 9 pm. Led by author, Carole Townsend. Enjoy reading? You’ll have fun in our Book Club – a collection of fabulous ladies discovering new worlds through books. To learn more, ask to join the group’s Facebook page: Not Your Mama’s Book Club! or email Carole.



MONROE MAKERS

Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



OLD TIME MUSIC OPEN JAM — February 26

Once a month on the fourth Saturday from 1 – 4 pm – You’re invited to drop by and listen … or join in and play! ​Free and open to the public. Acoustic instruments only: fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele, bass.



SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!



SOUTHERN SISTERS IN CRIME WRITING GROUP

Fourth Sunday of every other month at 3:00 — Feb 27

They are members of the National Sisters in Crime. You do not have to be a mystery writer to join, just enjoy the genre. Email Marlene Buchanan if you are interested in attending.





So many BIG THANKS to Crista Carrell and Wayfarer Hotel and Events for renewing their business sponsorship at the Supporter level. We appreciate the support of local businesses!! THANK YOU!!



Wayfarer Hotel

The Wayfarer Hotel offers elegant and comfortable accommodations with a bit of local flavor and small town hospitality. Located in historic downtown Monroe, Georgia, the restored 1910 building has two spacious suites and two guestrooms on the second floor. Several restaurants and shopping options are within walking distance.



Wayfarer Music Hall

The Music Hall provides the perfect space in which to host your event. The beautiful brick walls and wood of the old livery call for minimal decorating. There is seating for 100 guests, a stage, bar, and caterer’s prep area. Open the roll-up door to the courtyard for a beautiful outdoor party.



Wayfarer Sunroom

The Wayfarer Sunroom is a great space for your rehearsal dinner, birthday party, graduation celebration, or baby shower. With tables and chairs for 50 guests, sofas in a sitting area in front, and a prep area in the back for catering, your event set up is simple. The landscaped planters make a pretty border to the Broad Street sidewalk when the weather is good to roll up the glass door.Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, February 5from 12 – 2. Email Donna to register and pay. Painting: Gnome Valentine



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (After School Arts Program)

General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month.Kids work at their own age-appropriate level. Instructor: Donna Coffman.MONDAYS 4 – 5 pm — ages 6 – 85:16 – 6:15 — ages 7 – 12ish – (great for siblings!)TUESDAYS (FULL)​4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:15 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12 Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only



Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver

First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am

Fee and registration:

For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee



Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds

Every Tuesday from 1 – 2 pm

Fee and registration:

For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee.







We’re EXCITED to try something N*E*W in 2022 … how about YOU??



TINY ART SHOW – May 26 – July 7



This is an open call to ALL artists to exhibit and sell your small works. Works must be available for purchase. For artists 18 years old or older. Works on canvas/board/paper are not to exceed 64 square inches (excluding framing). Three-Dimensional sculpture/glass/pottery etc. are not to exceed 8”h x 8”w x 8”d. Artists are welcome to enter up to six (6) original works of art and up to six per artist will be accepted.



DROP OFF: Friday and Saturday, May 20 – 21 from 11 am – 5 pm

APPLICATION FEE – $25 for up to six pieces.

Unlike our usual shows, this is a “show and sale”: pieces may be purchased and taken home during the show. Artists are encouraged to bring in new works as artwork is sold.



Find the link to the full guidelines HERE