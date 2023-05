Youth Middle and Walnut Grove FFA will host a 3-day Farm to Table kid’s camp for 2023-2024 rising 2nd – 5th graders. The fee is $100 per camper and includes daily activities, snack and a camp shirt. Space is limited to the first 50 campers to register. The camp will take place at Youth Middle School.

Contacts to register are: Melanie.dorminey@walton.K12.ga.ga.us or kelly.shaw@walton.k12.ga.us.