Fight for life continues for unborn

14th annual event draws 200 to Historic Courthouse

George Hall of Monroe takes part in Sunday’s Life Chain in downtown Monroe. Hall was one of about 200 people who turned out for the annual event. Organizer Terry Queen, who is battling health issues, was able to attend and given special recognition for his commitment to the cause. Photo credit: Patrick Graham, The Walton Tribune

Nearly 200 area residents lined the sidewalks of downtown Monroe on Sunday and silently prayed abortion would one day be a thing of the past. Prior to taking to the streets, speakers at the 14th annual Life Chain event reminded those attending that the fight to protect the sanctity of life continues despite the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. While a positive development for those who support the right to life, the speakers said, continuing to defend those who cannot defend themselves is as important now as ever.

“What we know is that every time there is an abortion a child dies,” Walton County chapter of Georgia Right to Life president Terry Queen said. “Every single time.”

Special recognition was also given to Queen, who has been fighting his own health-related battle recently. Queen has championed the cause of the unborn locally for many years and

is the primary organizer of the Life Chain event annually. The local Life Chain was held in conjunction with national Life Chain events taking place in about 1,500 communities across North America in October.

Organized by the Walton County chapter of Georgia Right to Life and local churches, the Life Chain is a silent, prayerful demonstration designed to bring attention to and support for the pro-life movement.

Dr. Jeff Box, pastor at Walker Baptist Church in Monroe, said a prayer over Queen and the crowd from the steps of the Historic Courthouse downtown before participants dispersed and lined the intersection of Broad and Spring streets. After standing and praying for an hour, participants gathered again at the courthouse and were dismissed.