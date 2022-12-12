Final 2022 Morning Mingle will be at Boss Brothers County Store on Friday

The last Loganville Business Association’s Morning Mingle of the year is at 8:30 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 16 at Boss Brothers County Store located at 3084 GA-10, Loganville, GA 30052. The December Morning Mingle is usually a fun, holiday event.

There is no charge to attend and local businesses are invited to attend – and bring a friend.

Morning Mingle on the third Friday of every month is an opportunity for members of the Loganville business community to network with other like-minded professionals. The networking opportunity has been in operation now for many years and continues to grow. The plan was to help build connections, grow local brands and encourage new business opportunities for Loganville businesses.

For more information contact Daniel at 404-290-5884.