Final meeting in 2023 of Monroe City Council will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12

The City of Monroe will have its final meeting of 2023 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at City Hall located at 215 N Broad Street, Monroe. The public is invited to attend. There will be an executive session concerning legal issues before the meeting adjourns.

The full agenda follows.

Invocation Roll Call Approval of Agenda Approval of Consent Agenda

a. November 14, 2023 Council Minutes

b. October 17, 2023 Planning Commission Minutes

c. September 26, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

d. October 24, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

e. October 12, 2023 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

f. October 12, 2023 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM Public Comment(s)

III. BUSINESS ITEMS City Administrator Update Assistant City Administrator Update Department Requests

a. Public Works: Approval – 2024 LMIG Allocation

b. Utilities: Approval – Safety Equipment for Material Handling Truck

c. Utilities: Approval – Water Treatment Plant Pump Repair

d. Utilities: Approval – GMC Engineering Services Contract

e. Utilities: Approval – Purchase of Electric Materials for New Jail

IV. NEW BUSINESS New Business

a. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – Monroe Mini Mart

b. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – Jack Peters Grocery

c. Application – Spirituous Liquors and Beer & Wine On-Premise Consumption – Le

Gabrielle Crepes and Waffles

d. Appointments (2) – Downtown Development Authority & Convention & Visitors

Bureau Authority & Urban Redevelopment Agency

e. Approval – 2024 Budget Resolution

f. RDF CDBG – Architectural Firm Selection

g. 2024 CDBG – Grant Writing and Administration Services Selection

h. 2024 CDBG – Engineering Firm Selection

i. Discussion – Embrace Civility

j. Adopt – 20204 Council Meeting Schedule

k. Adopt – 2024 Planning Commission Schedule

l. Adopt – 2024 Historic Preservation Commission Schedule

V. DISTRICT ITEMS District Items Mayoral Update

VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION Legal Issue (s)

VII. ADJOURN

VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION Monthly Central Services Report

2 Monthly Code Report Monthly Economic Development Report Monthly Finance Report Monthly Fire Report Monthly Police Report Monthly Solid Waste Report Monthly Streets & Transportation Report Monthly Telecom Report Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Report

