Final meeting in 2023 of Monroe City Council will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12

12/08/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Government 0

The City of Monroe will have its final meeting of 2023 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at City Hall located at 215 N Broad Street, Monroe. The public is invited to attend. There will be an executive session concerning legal issues before the meeting adjourns.

The full agenda follows.

  1. Invocation
  2. Roll Call
  3. Approval of Agenda
  4. Approval of Consent Agenda
    a. November 14, 2023 Council Minutes
    b. October 17, 2023 Planning Commission Minutes
    c. September 26, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes
    d. October 24, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes
    e. October 12, 2023 Downtown Development Authority Minutes
    f. October 12, 2023 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes
    II. PUBLIC FORUM
  5. Public Comment(s)
    III. BUSINESS ITEMS
  6. City Administrator Update
  7. Assistant City Administrator Update
  8. Department Requests
    1
    a. Public Works: Approval – 2024 LMIG Allocation
    b. Utilities: Approval – Safety Equipment for Material Handling Truck
    c. Utilities: Approval – Water Treatment Plant Pump Repair
    d. Utilities: Approval – GMC Engineering Services Contract
    e. Utilities: Approval – Purchase of Electric Materials for New Jail
    IV. NEW BUSINESS
  9. New Business
    a. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – Monroe Mini Mart
    b. Application – Beer & Wine Package Sales – Jack Peters Grocery
    c. Application – Spirituous Liquors and Beer & Wine On-Premise Consumption – Le
    Gabrielle Crepes and Waffles
    d. Appointments (2) – Downtown Development Authority & Convention & Visitors
    Bureau Authority & Urban Redevelopment Agency
    e. Approval – 2024 Budget Resolution
    f. RDF CDBG – Architectural Firm Selection
    g. 2024 CDBG – Grant Writing and Administration Services Selection
    h. 2024 CDBG – Engineering Firm Selection
    i. Discussion – Embrace Civility
    j. Adopt – 20204 Council Meeting Schedule
    k. Adopt – 2024 Planning Commission Schedule
    l. Adopt – 2024 Historic Preservation Commission Schedule
    V. DISTRICT ITEMS
  10. District Items
  11. Mayoral Update
    VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION
  12. Legal Issue (s)
    VII. ADJOURN
    VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION
  13. Monthly Central Services Report
    2
  14. Monthly Code Report
  15. Monthly Economic Development Report
  16. Monthly Finance Report
  17. Monthly Fire Report
  18. Monthly Police Report
  19. Monthly Solid Waste Report
  20. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report
  21. Monthly Telecom Report
  22. Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Report

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply