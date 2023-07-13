Final Public Hearing on Gwinnett millage rate scheduled for Tuesday, July 18

The third and final public hearing to share in-person comments the general fund millage rate will occur on Tuesday, July 18 at 11:00am at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.

For 2023, Gwinnett County’s rollback millage rate is calculated at 6.558 mills. The proposed millage rate is 6.95 mills, the same as last year. County staff will be available for questions one hour before the public hearing.

The Board of Commissioners will consider the millage rates during their meeting on the same day at 2:00 pm. Most property owners who benefit from the Value Offset Exemption won’t see an increase in the county government portion of their property taxes.

The Homestead Tax Relief Grant, approved by the governor and Georgia General Assembly, will provide additional tax savings for those with a homestead exemption.Please submit your comments in person at the public hearing or by using the online comment form.

Learn more about your property taxes here.