Find a Community Pinwheel Garden in the local area for Pinwheel Palooza 2022 in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and in Walton County and its cities, A Child’s Voice is inviting the community to come out and support the cause.

According to research, children may delay or never make a disclosure of their abuse, and sometimes formal reports of child abuse are not submitted to law enforcement or the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS). The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that reported cases of child abuse may underestimate the true occurrence and estimates that 1 in 4 American children experience some form of child maltreatment in their lifetimes.

Fortunately, with a strong support system and effective counseling, children are able to heal from physical and sexual abuse. A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center in Social Circle, Ga. provides that strong support system.

A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center serves children and their families in both Walton and Newton Counties when there are allegations of abuse. A Child’s Voice utilizes a multidisciplinary approach to coordinating care for families with the help of law enforcement, DFCS, the District Attorney’s Office, and mental health counselors. On site, A Child’s Voice conducts child-friendly Forensic Interviews and Medical Examinations and cares for families by providing emotional support and connecting them to needed resources in the community. In 2017, the center responded to 132 cases of child physical or sexual abuse in Walton County. Through these efforts, children and their families are provided the necessary services to begin the healing process.

The center also seeks to spread awareness about child abuse and teach citizens how to recognize the signs and properly respond to child abuse. A Child’s Voice invites all residents of Walton and Newton Counties to participate in National Child Abuse Prevention Month by participating in one of the Pinwheel Palooza 2022 events in your local area. The cities below have signed on to offer you that opportunity. The City of Loganville even changed its sign ordinance in order to host a Community Pinwheel Garden for this important issue. You are invited to find an event on the calendar below to attend to show your support for this cause.

For more information, visit www.achildsvoicecac.org/training.