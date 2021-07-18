Find a local Watch Party to watch Monroe’s own Olympian

press release grin downtown Monroe

07/18/2021

Tokyo 2021

Join in downtown celebrations to cheer on local Olympic athlete, Javianne Oliver! 

Javianne Oliver will be competing in two Olympic Events:

  • Women’s 100m Sprint on Thursday, July 29th, 8:00 pm- 11:00 pm,and on Saturday, July 31st, Semi finals at 6:15 am and final at 8:30 am
  • Women’s 100m – 4x100m Relay on Wednesday, August 4th, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and Friday, August 6th, at 8:30 am. 

Watch Party Locations:

Thursday, July 29th- Southern Brewery (123 N Lumpkin ) coverage begins at 8:00 pm.  Women’s 100m will be at 10:40pm

Saturday, July 31st – Monroe Farmers Market (Court Street, Downtown Monroe) Street Party!  Coverage begins at 8:30 am, Women’s 100m finals will be at 8:50 am.

    Southern Brewery opens at 8:30 am- enjoy Silver Queen Food Truck Breakfast!

    Pot Luck Cafe- enjoy breakfast as you watch the games.

Wednesday, August 4th-  Coverage begins at 8:00 pm. Women’s 100m relay will be at 9:00 pm.  Watch at these locations:  Southern Brewery,  Amici,  Silver Queen, South on Broad. 

Friday, August 4th- Coverage begins at 8:30 am.  Women’s 100 m relay Finals will be at 9:30 am.  Watch as you enjoy breakfast at Bistro South & Pot Luck Cafe.  

