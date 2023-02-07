Find a new ‘Snuggle Buddy’ Saturday at Gwinnett County’s ‘Love-A-Mutt’ event

Adoption fees at Gwinnett County Animal Shelter will be waived on Saturday

If you are looking for a pet, you can stop by Gwinnett County’s “Love-A-Mutt” event at the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

During the event, you can take a photo with your new pet and enjoy some games and a goodie bag! All adoption fees are waived and include up-to-date vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, and heartworm treatment if applicable.

If you’ve already adopted, you can still stop by to say hello and get a free photo. To find pets available for adoption, visit GwinnettAnimalWefare.com