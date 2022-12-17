Fire destroys home in Loganville area of Gwinnett Friday

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Homeowner was not home at the time the fire began

LOGANVILLE, GA, Dec. 17, 2022) – A home in Loganville was destroyed by fire on Friday evening according to Captain Ryan McGiboney, Public Information Officer with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. McGiboney reports that the homeowner was not at home at the time, but arrived as firfeighters were battling the blaze.

Firefighters responded to the house fire on the 800 block of Creek Cove Way SE in Loganville at 5:49 p.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report the house fire and told them that it was believed that the homeowner was not there at the time..

“Fire crews arrived at 5:57 p.m. to find a two-story, single-family dwelling on a slab with heavy fire blowing through the roof on the Charlie side. Firefighters were met by the resident’s sister on the front lawn who confirmed that the homeowner was on her way. The sister unlocked the front door while fire crews deployed a handline and completed a walk-around of the structure,” McGiboney said in a press release. “Once inside, firefighters encountered heavy fire involvement on the second floor with deteriorating structural conditions.”

McGiboney said fire crews had to withdraw from inside and knock down the flames from outside. A Rapid Intervention Team was also deployed to set up positive water supply and multiple means of escape. A search after the fire was knocked down revealed that the house had been vacant during the fire. It was under control by 7:20 p.m. that evening.

Firefighters learned that an HVAC technician had been to the house to service the furnace earlier Friday morning. The fire was determined to be accidental as a result of an electrical fault.

In total, 29 firefighters were deployed to fight this fire and no injuries were reported.