Fire Weather Watch issued for Saturday, Oct. 7

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has Issued a Fire Weather watch for Low Relative Humidities and Gusty winds from late Saturday morning through late Saturday evening, Oct. 7, 2023 for much of central and east central Georgia. This includes the counties of Barrow; Clarke; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Wilkes; Walton; Newton and Morgan in the local area.

Winds, northwest 10 to 15 MPH with frequent gusts to 20 to 25 mph are predicted with Relative Humidity and Minimum Relative Humidity values between 20 and 25 percent. Due to Low Humidity and High winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

This watch includes the Oconee National Forests.



A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the development of Critical Fire Weather Conditions In 12 to 96 Hours. Listen for later forecasts and possibly Red Flag Warnings.



Refer to the Local Burn Permitting Authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside you are urged to use extreme caution.



