Fireworks in Monroe on Tuesday, July 4th

The community is invited to join in for the annual July 4th Fireworks spectacular in Monroe at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th at the Athens Tech Monroe Stadium.

There will be no official program or vendors but the football stadium and field will be open for viewing. The fireworks show will begin at dark (about 9 p.m.) Parking is available at the Monroe Police Department (140 Blaine Street), along Edwards Street around the field, and the Athens Tech campus parking.

You can spend Independence Day cooking out with the family at the lake, the pool or cooking out in the backyard before loading them into the car and ending the celebration with a fireworks display in Monroe.