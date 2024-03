First 150 Early combo tickets for MWCA Garden and Gala events get hand-painted wine glass

This Spring, Monroe Walton Center for the Arts will showcase its contributions to the local art community in two key events over a weekend. From 7 – 10 p.m. on Friday night, April 26, there will be A Toast to the Arts Gala event at Sparrow Grove Manor that will offer wine tasting, Hors D’oeuvres, a DJ with dancing and a silent auction. The special guest will be Dr. Allan Armitage, UGA professor emeritus of horticulture.

The following day, April 27, there will be a Nature Meets Art Garden Tour featuring 12 garden stops as well as a Garden Art Show and sale at The Roe.

This year’s annual Nature Meets Garden Tour features seven private home gardens plus five interesting public garden stops with special guests and fun opportunities. Organizers promise “you’ll be inspired and have a beautiful day out in some of the loveliest gardens in the area.” Dr. Armitage will again be the special guest and there will be Plein air painters in some gardens. It sounds like it will be a very special weekend for local art lovers.

For those who want to take in the whole experience, there is a extra bonus – the first 150 people to buy a COMBO ticket entitling them to attend both these events get a free hand-painted wine glass, one per ticket purchased. These are beautifully painted florals by local artists! Original art on a wine glass!

Tickets are available now. You can get the by visiting the art center, calling 770-207-9837 or buy online HERE. The cost of the tickets are:

EARLY BIRD (March 15 – March 31)

$40 for A Toast to the Arts

$25 for the Garden Tour

Combo ticket for both events: $55

REGULAR PRICE (April 1 until we sell out!!)

$45 for A Toast to the Arts

$30 for Garden Tour

Combo ticket for both events: $65

​​You may purchase your tickets online or drop by the Art Center.

You may drop by the art center at your convenience to select your favorite hand-painted glass! Members are working to get the glasses painted.

Dr. Allan Armitage, guest speaker for MWCA’s two-day Garden Tour Event, will attend both the Friday evening gala and the garden tour. Serious gardeners know his name well, but if you’re new to gardening, below is a little introduction.

Dr. All an Armitage is Emeritus Professor of Horticulture at the University of Georgia (retired 2014). He is a well known writer, speaker, and horticulturist. Born and raised in Quebec and Ontario, Allan now resides in Athens, GA. He has worked with gardeners, landscapers, growers and retailers in the North and South, and travels the world sharing his passion for plants. He has been presented with almost every prestigious award for his writing and work in the world of horticulture. He has written 17 books, countless academic papers and hundreds of articles for both professional and weekend gardeners alike.

