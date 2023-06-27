First annual Clay Shoot in support of A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center

Clay Pigeon Shoot by Ben Grader under Morguefile License.

On Sept. 29, 2023, members of the community are invited to bring their best shot to help raise money to support children and teen victims of abuse and crime in our community.

This is A Child’s Voice’s 1st annual Clays for Kids sporting clay fundraiser! Team participation and sponsor opportunities are available. It will take place at Burge Club. You can visit the website at achildsvoicecac.org under the Get Involved>Fundraisers>Clays for Kids and sign up under “Register Here.”

A Child’s Voice is a “non-profit organization that provides: forensic interviews by specially trained interviewers; forensic medical examinations (when needed) utilizing tele-medicine with Chidren’s Healthcare of Atlanta; family advocacy services; and community outreach, including trainings and education.”

Schedule:

8:00 Registration

9:00 Tournament Begins

12:00 Buffet lunch, awards, raffle

Cash Prize for 1st place team: $800

Longbird Challenge: $20 to compete. Each entry enters you into the 50/50 raffle.Tickets available via prepay or day of the event.

Gun raffle: $50 entry for Beretta A300 Ultima Semi-Auto Shotgun. Open to participants only. Must be present to win. Tickets available via prepay or day of the event.

Bring your own shotgun and shells. Limited shells available for purchase- contact Burge Club for questions and more information. Golf carts recommended. Please let us know at checkout if you will be bringing your own or if we need to have one available at the event. This event is rain or shine.

A Child’s Voice, serving Walton and Newton counties, is a child advocacy center designed to meet the needs of children who are victims of sexual or physical abuse or neglect. A Child’s Voice is a facility supplied with state-of-the-art equipment that enables specially trained professionals to conduct effective, consistent, non-threatening forensic interviews and medical examinations of children who have made these allegations. The organization coordinates the utilization of multi-disciplinary team approach to the investigation, treatment, and prevention of child sexual abuse and physical abuse. The main focus at A Child’s Voice is the child. As such, the environment is completely child-friendly and accessible. There is an area available for children to play, stocked with a variety of age appropriate toys and activities. The specially trained professional (forensic interviewers) conduct an interview with the child victim. Interviews are videotaped to avoid multiple interviews and preserves the statement for court purposes. The center also conducts forensic medical examinations by qualified professionals and also provides family support services, including making referrals to licensed therapists for counseling for children and their families. (Per The Child’s Voice CAC website)