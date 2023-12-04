First Annual Traysgiving Chili Cook off by Yo Dude You Matter scheduled for Dec. 9

Chili cooks, participating judges and raffle donations urgently sought

Yo Dude, You Matter, is a group focusing on men’s mental health that was formed recently by Justin Buice following the death to suicide of Tray Crispino, a local man who was friend to him and many others. Nobody was aware of Tray’s inner struggle until it was too late.

The mission of Yo Dude, You Matter, is to help give other men a voice before it becomes too late for them.

Monroe Mayor John Howard has supported this group that meets in Monroe every other Tuesday and has helped encouraged a recent expansion of the group’s mission. This is in the form of what they hope will become an annual Chili Cook Off, dubbed the first annual Traysgiving Chili Cookoff, in tribute to Tray Crispino.

“With the help and support of our mayor, John Howard, I would like to announce that the 1st annual Traysgiving chili cook off will be happening on Dec. 9th right in our own downtown, “Buice announced, adding that all proceeds will go toward helping struggling fathers provide Christmas to their kids and maybe even themselves if the need is there.

The decision to host the first event this year was very last minute and the community is asked to step up and help wherever they can. What is needed includes cooks to sign up to compete as well as items to be donated for raffles to help raise funds and of course the people to buy tickets and attend the event.

“Whatever anyone can help with,” Buice said. “The city of Monroe is already helping with supplies , a couple of businesses have agreed to let us use their parking areas. Some businesses have already donated things to raffle off. We are excited to put this event on and help as many as possible. We are hoping to make this into an annual citywide event. I mean who doesn’t love a good old chili cook off and helping other people.”

The location will be on the grassy area of the Amici-Monroe Parking lot and the cost is $20 for an adult ticket and $10 for a child ticket (10 and below). The event will run from 1 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

And if you think you have the winning chili recipe and want to put you cooking skills to the test, reach out to Justin Buice at 678-983-8119 to be a chili contestant.

Click or tap on this link for more information on the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

