First community-wide prayer service of 2022 will be Jan. 5 at First Baptist Church of Loganville

The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will be held from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5th at the FIRST BAPTIST LOGANVILLE ( WORSHIP CENTER # ROOM W 122 ) located on 680 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville GA 30052.

Please join us with other Pastors and believers from our area to focus on God and to seek His heart for our individual lives, community, county, state, nation, and for the church of Jesus Christ as a whole.

“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their sinful ways, then l will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. Now My eyes will be open and My ears attentive to prayer made in this place”- 2 Chronicles 7:14-15