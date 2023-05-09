First Fairy Festival at William Harris Homestead deemed a success

The Fairy Festival was held on May 6th, 2023, at the William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center (circa 1825), an award winning Walton County historic site. Guests had a magical time making fairy wands and fairy houses, painting rocks, decorating cookies, and painting their own miniature fairy friend to take home with them. There was a Maypole dance and music making, story time, and a picturesque walk in the woods with our local fairies. Visitors were also able to tour the historic log house and grounds, and learn about the history of the land.

A “fairy” good time was had by both guests and staff at the William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center.