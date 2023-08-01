First Friday Concert in Monroe Aug. 4 features The Wildflowers Tom Petty Tribune Band

Snellville Heating, Air & Plumbing presents The Wildflowers (Tom Petty Tribute) with Brandon Whitley as the opening act on Aug. 4 in this month’s First Friday Summer Concern in Downtown Monroe. It will again be on the lawn of the historic court house (111 South Broad Street) while construction continues on the town green. The music begins at 7.

You are invited to visit the food court for dinner and drinks or you could come early and dine downtown! No outside alcohol is permitted but alcohol may be purchased onsite or in a downtown restaurant using a Monroe branded to-go cup.

Music begins at 7 pm. General admission to the concert is free, but be sure to bring your own lawn chair if you haven’t reserved a table. Table sales for this event have been closed a bringing your own table is not permitted.