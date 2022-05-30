First Friday Concert in Monroe June 3 will feature Soul Purpose

This season’s first First Friday Concert had to be rescheduled due to the potential of inclement weather last month, but that hasn’t stopped the opportunity for a great kick-off to the season this month. The community is invited to the first First Friday Concert on Friday, June 3. This month the featured band is Soul Purpose.

“As the name implies, The Soul Purpose Band is steeped in a true Soul/R&B tradition that offers the audience a combination of dance hits and soulful sounds from the 60’s to the 80’s, with an occasional tune from recent current pop charts. The Soul Purpose Band is an 11-piece band consisting of a 5-piece rhythm section, a four-piece horn section and both a male and a female singer. This uniquely talented group of musicians knows how to get your party started, keep the dance floor full, and make your event an occasion to remember,” Monroe Downtown wrote on the website.

The music begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. VIP tables with a seating of 8 are available for $150/table, but space is limited. Otherwise be sure to bring your own lawn chair (not tables) if you don’t reserve a table! The event will return to Court Street, adjacent to the Historic Walton County Courthouse, for the moment as work continues on the town green. You’re invited to visit the food court for dinner and drinks or come early and dine downtown! Tables (seats 8) are available for purchase for $150. No outside alcohol. Alcohol may be purchased onsite or in a downtown restaurant using one of the Monroe branded to-go cup.