First Friday concert series in Monroe on Sept. 1 features the Kinchafoonee Cowboys

First Friday Concert Series in Monroe this Friday presented by Snellville Heating, Air & Plumbing is The Kinchafoonee Cowboys with Nathan Morgan as the opening act. The music begins at 7 p.m. at the historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe while the new Town Green is still under construction.

General admission is free – you just have to bring your own lawn chairs. Bringing your own table or tent is not allowed. You are also invited to visit the food court for dinner and drinks or come early and dine downtown! No outside alcohol. Alcohol may be purchased on site or in a downtown restaurant using the Monroe branded to-go cup. No outside alcohol is allowed.

According to the Kinchafoonee Cowboys website, “The Cowboys are favorites around the state of Georgia and play all types of venues from small clubs to large outdoor festivals. The group has shared billing with entertainers such as Alabama, John Anderson, Trisha Yearwood, Diamond Rio, Tracy Lawrence, Martina McBride, Widespread Panic, Blues Traveler, Dave Matthews Band, and many others.”