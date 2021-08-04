First Friday Summer concert in Monroe Friday features Get Sideways band

Mini-concert of 2016 cast of Shrek the Musical to perform at 6.30 p.m., prior to band performance

First Friday Summer Concerts in Monroe continue this Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, with Alabama band Get Sideways. According to the bands publicity information, Get Sideways music “is a tribute to not one but TWO decades of the most fun music that’s ever been recorded, 90’s and 2000’s pop rock.The band has blazed a trail across stages all over the country in their short time together. Get Sideways Band is the great choice for any event that calls for an unforgettable night of sing-along, great times. From All American Rejects to Taylor Swift to Luke Combs to Panic! At the Disco, Get Sideways makes any event one for the record books,” and it will be in Monroe Friday.

Click HERE for a sample of their music.

First Friday concerts take place on the future town green space at306 S. Madison Avenue. Admission is free and attendees are urged to bring their own chairs, but no tables or tents. You can visit the food court for dinner and drinks or go early and dine downtown! Tables (seating 8) are available for purchase for $150. No outside alcohol is permitted, however alcohol may be purchased onsite or in a downtown restaurant using the Monroe branded to-go cups.

The band will take the state at 7 p.m. Prior to that, On Stage Playhouse will feature a mini-concert reunion of the 2016 cast of Shrek, the Musical. Get there early, it should be a fun night for all. Cloudy and cooler weather is forecast with little chance of rain.