First Friday summer music series returns to Monroe on Friday with the Infinity Show Band

The First Friday Concert Series in Monroe begins this Friday, May 7th at 7:00 pm with Infinity Show Band! It will take place on the future town green space on Madison Avenue. Founded in 2005, the Infinity Show Band has become one of the more sought-after bands for any event, receiving nothing less than a 5-star rating. The band plays a range of music genres from Motown, R&B, Disco, Beach, Country, Blues, Reggae, Rock & Roll, Jazz, Smooth Jazz, Latin, Zydeco, Holiday, Jewish Traditional, and music from the ’50s to today’s hits with “superb musicianship and accuracy.” It is a 10-member band consisting of three vocalists, a funky rhythm section, and a three-piece horn section. They guarantee to get everyone on their feet from the very first song, keeping the dance floor full from start to finish!

Admission is free. Bring your own chairs (no tables or tents please). There will be a food court for dinner and drinks or you could get an early start and dine downtown! Tables (seats 8) are available for purchase for $150. No outside alcohol is allowed. Alcohol may be purchased onsite or in a downtown restaurant using the Monroe branded to-go cup.

Weather is predicted to be sunny and a comfortable 7 so bring your dancing shoes and welcome the summer concert series back to Monroe!