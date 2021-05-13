First Responders Appreciation Luncheon at noon at West Walton Ball Fields

First Responders are invited to lunch at noon Friday, May 14, 2021, at West Walton Ball Fields, 925 Twin Lakes Road, Loganville. The event is to show appreciation for first responders from the local area for all that they do for the community. There will food trucks on hand and all first responders eat for free.

This event is sponsored by the HomeStore, with additional sponsorship from Homebridge Financial, The Webster, NCREE, Dreamworks Roofing, and Sunbelt Rental.