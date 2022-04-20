First-time candidate Laurie Hawks is running for Walton County Commission District 5

Contributed photo

Laurie Hawks is a republican running for Walton County Commissioner, District 5. Her family has roots in Walton County for more than 50 years and she is passionate about protecting the quality of life as we grow as a community.

Laurie is a conservative who wants to promote quality growth, build parks and trails, and make sure our government is fiscally responsible. She supports the new jail, but thinks the public should have had a chance to vote on the $100 million bond. The new water plant and transmission lines are probably another $100 million, and she says we also need projects to improve traffic and recreation opportunities.

Hawks wants to make sure the county’s capital projects are prioritized and protect the taxpayer. Her opponent proposed health insurance for life in 2019. Also, she notes the Walton BOC has not had a woman serve for 20 years! Early voting starts May 2 and the primary is May 24. You can find out more about her at: LaurieForWalton.com and @LaurieforWalton on Facebook.