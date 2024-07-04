FISH of Walton Thrift Stores seeks donation sorters

FISH of Walton Thrift Stores in Monroe and Loganville is hiring donation sorters, start date July 29, for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4 – 8 p.m. Call 770-847-9759 for more details.
FISH of Walton Thrift Stores in Monroe and Loganville is hiring donation sorters, start date July 29, for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4 – 8 p.m. Call 770-847-9759 for more details.
