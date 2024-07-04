FISH of Walton Thrift Stores seeks donation sorters

07/04/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

FISH of Walton Thrift Stores in Monroe and Loganville is hiring donation sorters, start date July 29, for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4 – 8 p.m. Call 770-847-9759 for more details.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply