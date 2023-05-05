FISH4KIDS seeks volunteers and sponsors for the Summer lunch program

Cindy Little, director of Faith in Serving Humanity. Photo credit: Walton Living Magazine

People are surprised to learn that 1 out of 6 children in Walton County are at risk of going to bed hungry and FISH4KIDS does what it can to ensure that the situation is not made worse through the summer vacation. Now into its 18th year, this program through Fatih in Serving Humanity provides a daily sack lunch to the almost 2,000 children considered at risk in our community. Funding is critical to this program to help provide at least one nutritious meal to the children who may not receive any other meal that day.

A group of volunteers arrives at FISH4Kids building that can be found behind the FISH Thrift Store in Monroe every weekday morning over the summer vacation and prepares the more than 2,000 lunches

A $70 sponsorship provides on a child with a nutritious lunch every weekday for the entire summer.

Lunches are then delivered to churches in the area of neighborhoods where the children know to come out and wait for the lunch to arrive. So besides funds, volunteers are always needed – to pack and to deliver. For more information on this volunteer opportunity or make a donation to feed a child in the community, you can visit fishofwalton.info.

A feature on FISH Director Cindy Little and the FISH4Kids program ran in the 2018 Spring-Summer issue of Walton living Magazine. Click or tap on this link for more information about Little and this and other programs, such as FISH MD, that support those in the community who are less fortunate.

If you can sponsor a child.. or more.. click or tap on this link for more information or to apply.

