Five people displaced by house fire on Snows Mill Road Thursday

Photo credit Walton County Fire Rescue

Investigators say fire started in a clothes dryer

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 21, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said five people were displaced by a house fire Thursday afternoon in the 3100 block of Snows Mill Road. Firefighters from WCFR and Walton County Fire R

“Firefighter arrived in scene to find a working fire in the laundry room area of the home. All of the occupants were able to evacuate from the house,” League said, adding that five people (3 adults and 2 children) were displaced. “The Red Cross is assisting the victims.”

League said fire investigators have concluded that the fire started in a clothes dryer.