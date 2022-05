Fire destroys a flatbed truck in Walton County on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Photo credit: Brittney Mokrzycki

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 17, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon on Highway 81 at the storage facility on the corner of Watson Mill Road.

“It was a vehicle fire close to the building,” WCFR Chief Craig League said. “It was a flatbed work truck pulling a trailer with a skid steer loader on it. The fire was mostly in the engine compartment and cab of the truck.”

League said the truck is a total loss.