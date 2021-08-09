Focus with Darrell Everidge: An interview with local author and artist Barbara Barth

In this episode of Focus with Darrell Everidge, the focus is on local artist, author and active member of Monroe- Walton Center for the Arts, Barbara Barth, of Monroe.

Click or tap on the link below to watch the full interview on Youtube. In it you will hear what brought Barbara to the area, how she discovered her talent and what is the inspiration for her artwork. You will also see photographs of some of her recent paintings, some of which are available on display at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts and available for purchase.