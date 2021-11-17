Food Truck Friday in support of NG3 will be at Monroe Cotton Mills on Nov. 19

Food Truck Friday at the Mill file photo

Food Truck Friday is back one more time before we say goodbye to 2021. The community is invited to stop by the Monroe Cotton Mills for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 for Food Truck Friday. This event is presented by Keep Smiling Plumbing and hosted by Monroe Cotton Milles in support of NG3 – Next Generation: Character Community Change – a non-profit with a goal “to develop men and women of character to create a positive change in our community through relationships and serving.”

There will be several food options to choose from with the following food trucks signing on.

Monroe Cotton Mills is located at 601 S Madison Avenue, Monroe, GA.