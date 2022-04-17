Food Truck Friday returns to Monroe April 22

Food Truck Friday at the Mill file photo

Food Trucks and fun are back April 22nd at the Monroe Cotton Mills! Enjoy lunch from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm then return for dinner beginning at 6:30 pm. Night time fun includes live music, beer and wine sales for the adults, and activities for the kids.

Live Music begins at 6:15 with Revenge of the 80’s followed by Elton Live- Tribute to Elton John from 8:15-10:15.

A percentage of the sales will benefit NG3. This event is hosted by Monroe Cotton Mills and Presented by Keep Smiling Plumbing

The address is 601 S Madison Avenue, Monroe, GA

Food truck line up:

Island Chef – L/D

Queen Churro – L/D

A Little Nauti – L/D

Strange Taco – L/D

Not as Famous – L/D

South of Philly – L/D

Johnny Knuckles – D

Kona Ice – L/D

Soul Trucking Good – D

Atlanta Burger Truck – L/D

Fish & Chips – L/D

Smoothie Truck – L/D