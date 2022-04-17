Food Truck Friday returns to Monroe April 22

Food Trucks and fun are back April 22nd at the Monroe Cotton Mills! Enjoy lunch from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm then return for dinner beginning at 6:30 pm. Night time fun includes live music, beer and wine sales for the adults, and activities for the kids.
Live Music begins at 6:15 with Revenge of the 80’s followed by Elton Live- Tribute to Elton John from 8:15-10:15.
A percentage of the sales will benefit NG3. This event is hosted by Monroe Cotton Mills and Presented by Keep Smiling Plumbing
The address is 601 S Madison Avenue, Monroe, GA
Food truck line up:
- Island Chef – L/D
- Queen Churro – L/D
- A Little Nauti – L/D
- Strange Taco – L/D
- Not as Famous – L/D
- South of Philly – L/D
- Johnny Knuckles – D
- Kona Ice – L/D
- Soul Trucking Good – D
- Atlanta Burger Truck – L/D
- Fish & Chips – L/D
- Smoothie Truck – L/D
