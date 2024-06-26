Former cheer coach charged with sexual exploitation in Loganville faces additional charges

Local law enforcement officials ask other potential victims to come forward

Update June 26, 2024

Barrow County Sheriff’s Office announced on June 26, 2024 that it has charged Charles Archibald Moore, 31, of Snellville, with one count of sexual exploitation of children stemming from his employment at a Barrow County Gym. These charges are in addition to the ones he is already facing relating to the incident in Loganville on Dec. 26, 2023 detailed below.

According to a press release from BCSO, Moore was arrested on June 25 following a search warrant of his Snellville home executed by members of the Loganville Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department and BCSO. BCSO reported that the investigation relates to Moore’s employment last year at Star Athletics in Winder.

“We believe there are other victims who have not come forward,” BCSO investigator Heather Stafford said. “We really want to let these girls know that they will not be in trouble if they come forward with information relating to Mr. Moore’s behavior.”

“Moore is a predator and has been grooming these young girls for his own sexual gratification,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said. “I am extremely proud of the efforts of all the agencies who came together to get this guy off the streets.”

Smith said the employees at Star Athletics have been extremely cooperative throughout the investigation.

Moore is currently being held in Barrow County Detention Center without bond.

Initial story

LOGANVILLE, GA (May 20, 2024) – A former lay cheer coach with Walton County School District was arrested and charged with felony child exploitation.

Charles Archibald Moore, 31, of Snellville, was arrested on May 10 and booked into the Walton County Detention Center. He is charged with two counts of child exploitation, one associated with pornographic/obscene material. He was released later the same day.

Charles Archibald Moore

According to the incident report from the Loganville Police Department and the arrest warrant for Moore, the charges stem from a sexual act that is alleged to have happened in a vehicle in the parking lot behind the Starbucks in Loganville. The incident, involving the coach and a 16-year-old female, is alleged to have happened between 11 – 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2023. Moore is accused of videotaping the act on his cell phone and later forwarding it to the victim. The matter was brought to the attention of the Walton County Sheriff’s Department by a student at Walnut Grove High School, at which time the investigation began. However, at that time Moore was no longer employed by Walton County School District and nor was he at the time the incident is alleged to have happened. He had left several months prior.

“Charles Moore was a lay coach for the Walnut Grove High School competition cheerleaders in the Fall of 2022, and his service ended in January of 2023,” Patrice Broughton, spokesperson for WCSD, said in a statement. “We are aware that his tenure ended with Star Athletics after allegations of misconduct and arrest in December 2023. His departure from the Walton County School District did not pertain to the current allegations and understand that the alleged incident did not happen at Walnut Grove High School or any Walton County School District campus.”

It has been reported that Moore most recently coached at Star Athletics in Winder.

According to the warrant, WCSO obtained copies of the alleged cellphone video footage and questioned the victim before applying for the warrant for Moore’s arrest.

LPD provided a copy of the incident report and the warrant, but have declined any further information at this time. However, they have asked for any other potential victims to come forward.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation and we would urge anyone who believes they have been victimized by this suspect to contact Detective Kenneth Raines at the Loganville Police Department at 770-466-8087,” LPD Chief Dick Lowry said.

Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction

