Flags in Walton County being lowered to half staff in honor of former Good Hope mayor Jimmy Guthrie, who has passed away

Flags around Walton County are being loweredd to half staff today in honor of former Good Hope mayor, Jimmy Guthrie, who has passed away. He had stepped down at the very beginning of his third term in January last year due to his health issues.

The City of Good Hope posted the following statement on its Facebook page.

With much sadness in our hearts The City of Good Hope lost a former Mayor this morning, Jimmy Guthrie was a great leader.and even better man. We know he does not suffer any more, he will be greatly missed. For all of us who had the Honor of serving with him thru the years, we will carry on his dreams for Good Hope. You will be missed greatly my friend. City of Good Hope

“Sadly, he passed away this morning from cancer,” said Social Circle Mayor David Keener when giving the order that flags at Social Circle’s City Hall, Police Department and Fire Stations. Keener asked that the Library also be included if possible and that flags remain that way until Guthrie’s interment, which has still to be determined.