Former Loganville couple working close to the Ukraine border house refugees: How you can help

Robin and Aaron Bruski, originally from Loganville, moved to Romania after first visiting on a mission trip through their church, First Baptist Church of Loganville, before deciding to move permanently.

“They went over on the missions trip, came back and prayed and prayed and felt led to go themselves and serve the people there. They packed up themselves and their kids and moved,” Loganville resident and friend of the family Kim Randal Smith said. The family is well known in the local community.

They now live three hours from the Ukraine border and are in a position to help directly by housing refugees from the Ukraine. Through their Mission, Belief in Motion Inc, and their church, they are able to provide housing for 60 refugees and any contributions raised will go directly to help the families, mostly women and children, fleeing from the war zone.

Click or tap on the image above for information and to Donate to the Belief in Motion, Inc fundraiser for the people of Ukraine

“Thanks to Robin and Aaron for opening up their facilities and thanks to our church members from Koinonia 29 opening up their homes, we have lots of room to shelter people from Ukraine. Some acquaintances that were supposed to arrive today are still there trying to figure out the best way to come,” their Romanian daughter-in-law, Alexandra, wrote on her Facebook page. “Keep them in your prayers as many hard decisions will be made in the next few hours and days. The important thing is that we are ready and have lots of room for those in need, and many people willing to help in the best way they can. We have room for 60 or more people.”

Contributed photos of Mission facilities prepared for refugees from Ukraine

If you want to join in supporting this cause you can do so by donating through Belief in Motion Inc and be assured your contribution will make an impact.

“Whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps. Thank you for your support. Glorify God by serving others with compassion. Facebook pays all the processing fees for you, so 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit,” Alexandra said.