Former mayor of Walnut Grove passes away

The former mayor of Walnut Grove, Lamar Lee, passed away on Dec. 11, 2021. Current Walnut Grove Mayor Mark Moore announced the passing of Lee on the city’s social media page.

“It is with deep sadness I have to report the passing of Lamar Lee. He was a dedicated Mayor and loyal servant of the City of Walnut Grove for over 20 years. He was a fellow Lion, and a friend, he will be deeply missed. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family, may It give comfort to his family and friends to know he’s in the arms of our Creator today. We will miss you Lamar.”

Lee stepped down in 2019 prior to the elections due to health concerns.