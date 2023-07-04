Former Social Circle mayor receives lifetime achievement award from GMA

Pictured from left to right are Julie Smith, GMA president and mayor of Tifton; Jim Burgess, former GMA executive director; and Larry Hanson, GMA CEO and executive director. Contributed photo

Statewide association honors former Social Circle Mayor Jim Burgess

SOCIAL CIRCLE – (July 1, 2023) – Former Social Circle Mayor Jim Burgess received a lifetime achievement award at the Georgia Municipal Association Convention in Savannah held June 23-27. Burgess was Mayor from January 1998 through December 2011. He served as executive director for GMA from 1983 to 1995. He was also lauded for his achievements related to improving local government management.

Click or tap on this link for the full press release from GMA.