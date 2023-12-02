Former state lawmaker Len Walker passes away

Len Walker provided a steady hand of leadership for Walton County for almost two decades

Len Walker, who represented Walton County in the state legislature, died Nov. 30, 2023, following a battle with cancer.

Walker’s wife, Marilynn McCollum Walker, posted the following statement on her Facebook page Thursday:

“It is with great sadness that my husband, Len Walker ended his short battle with cancer this morning. Although we are grieving and our hearts are broken, we find great comfort that he is in the arms of Jesus.“ Len spent his life in multiple capacities serving others: a minister for 47 years, a state legislator for 17 years and a trustee for Indian Springs camp meeting for over 30 years.”



Walker served in the state legislature through 2011 when he resigned to become senior pastor at a church in Big Canoe. That move required him to move out of the district.

“I never felt the people of my district sent me to the Capitol simply to make more laws,” Walker said in The Walton Tribune after he stepped down. “I can assure you we do not have a shortage of laws in Georgia. Before the economic downturn, I also worked to see that some local assistance grants were directed to Walton County. I’m glad that some of our local schools received some help by virtue of those grants. As the chairman of the House Higher Education Committee and a member of the Higher Education Appropriations Sub-committee, I am proud of the many higher education initiatives, especially those relating to Georgia Gwinnett College and our technical colleges.”

Walker also created and implemented the Helping Schools Succeed program through Angel Food Ministries, which was designed to provide assistance to address child hunger and homelessness nationwide.

Walker noted some of his legislative achievements included usage of electronic monitoring devices on pre-trial release for offenders and the prohibition of signature bonds for certain violent criminal offenses.

Walker, who was 74, and his wife, Marilynn, have five children and several grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 9, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Atkins and Rev Mark Nysewander officiating.

