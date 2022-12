A family had a “really pretty black cat with white feet” show up at their farm near the intersection of Hester Town Road and Adcock Road about 3 or 4 weeks ago. If she is your cat or you know who she belongs too, please post the information below this post.

If nobody comes forward to claim her, the family who is taking care of her would like to find a good home for her. Their cat is not happy about having her in the family.