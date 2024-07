This dog was found on old Broadnax Mill Road at Panel Steel Inc. in Loganville today, July 17, 2024. It is a male. It was taken to the vet to be checked for a chip and did not have one. If this is your dog, or you know who it belongs to, please contact Fred Wolthoff at Panel Steel, phone 678-336-7067.

Please share so we can get him home.

