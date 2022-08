This cutie was found off Sharon Church Road/Green Road over the weekend. He had been wondering the streets for two days. He looks to be cared for so someone is likely looking for him. The person who found him has posted on all Georgia lost pets sites but so far has heard nothing. She will be calling Animal Control today to see if anybody has reported him missing.

If you know who he belongs to, please call Bonnie at 404-538-5196.