Four houses struck by lightning in Walton County overnight

None of the houses caught fire

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 7, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue responded to four lightning strikes on homes during the severe weather that came through Wednesday night. But none of the houses were damaged by fire – just one had to have the homeowner relocate due to electrical issues, according to WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League.

“(There were) electrical issues from the lightning strike, residence cleared. Homeowner stayed with relatives,” League said. “The lightning strike blew a lot of breakers in the electrical panel box, the electrical system will need to be checked out by an electrician before service can be restored.”

League said the other houses that were struck by lightning included one on Sandy Ford Road, one on County Lane and another on Brookview Drive.

“All the houses were thoroughly checked for fire by the responding crews,” League said.