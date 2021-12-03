Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens in Loganville Sunday

American Legion Post 233 to receive 10 % of large frozen custard treat sales thru Jan. 4

LOGANVILLE, Ga. – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opens Sunday, Dec. 5, at 4218 US-78. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Walton County Chamber of Commerce is planned for Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. Nonprofit group, American Legion Post 233, will receive 10 percent of all regular and large size frozen custard treat sales through Jan. 4.

“We enjoy informing first-time Freddy’s guests about our menu and concept,” said Jason Ingermanson, franchise owner. “And then, when they begin to frequent Freddy’s, we go from remembering faces to remembering orders; it’s a personal touch that our guests truly value. We’re delighted to join the Loganville community and appreciate the excitement surrounding our opening.”

The 2,958 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 80 Guests and has additional seating on the patio. Drive-thru service is also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is located across from the Walmart in Loganville on U.S.-78.

American Legion Post 233

The American Legion Post 233 is a nonprofit veterans’ service organization devoted to helping veterans, their families and the community. American Legion Post service officers provide veterans and their families with information, service referrals and resources on education, employment and business, death benefits and other important topics. For more on Post 233, visit https://gapost233.com and follow us on Facebook.