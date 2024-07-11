Free backpack/supplies July 20 at Elevation Point Church Back to School Bash in Loganville

Also new and gently used school clothes and shoes

Elevation Point Church in Loganville will once again be partnering with Because One Matters, Wrapped in Love Clothing Closet, to provide new and gently used school clothes and shoes as well as free backpacks and supplies.

There also will be inflatables, face painting, touch a truck, Pelican Ice and lunch!

ALL FOR FREE!!!

Children must be present to receive backpack. Backpacks and supplies are first come first served. Limited quantity available!

The Back to School Bash will take place from 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 on the Elevation Point Church campus located at 3977 Atlanta Highway in Loganville.

Click or tap on this link for full details.

