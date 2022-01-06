Free COVID-19 testing in Monroe on Thursdays, beginning Jan. 6

There are free PCR Covid tests available in Monroe on a Thursday, beginning today. Metro Atlanta Free COVID Testing, LLC has set up at the new Monroe Police Department at 140 Blaine St., and will be operating tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – drive through only. No appointment is necessary – just photo ID and results will be available within 48 – 72 hours.

Andy Sims, of Metro Atlanta Free COVID Testing, said that about 300 tests had been performed by 1:30 p.m. and they will be there until 4 p.m.

“We have 8,000 tests on hand in Monroe. At the moment we will be here on a Thursday, but if more days are necessary we may be here Tuesdays and Thursdays. We are trying to get this test out to as many people as we can who need it,” Sims said. “We have the test kits. We give you the swap and then put it straight into the tube and ship it out to the lab. It is shipped out every day.”

Sims said the PRC tests are 90 % accurate, which is a better accuracy rate than the rapid tests which are closer to a 40 % accuracy rate. He said at the moment the labs are pretty swamped and they are trying to locate more labs to help improve the turnaround time.

Sims had met with Monroe Mayor John Howard on the weekend to arrange for a suitable location to be set up and it was decided that the new police department would be a good place. If you need a test today, there is still time this afternoon.